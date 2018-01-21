WEEKEND WEB: Budgeting for now and for years ahead

CABINET CALL: A weekly column written by members of South Holland District Council’s Cabinet. This week with: COUN PETER COUPLAND

The last six to seven weeks of my time has been spent working through the SHDC budget for 2018/19.

The budget, including our Moving Forward Transformation Programme, will deliver the council’s ambitions to become financially independent of Government grants, generate revenue through commercial activities and invest in service improvements.

The council is committed to encouraging and supporting growth in the district through new homes and new businesses, thus creating better employment opportunities.

The draft budget for 2018/19 is now out for public consultation.

Despite challenges, the council’s prudent financial management and innovative approach to income generation means we can provide a balanced budget for 2018/19 without any cuts in frontline services.

Your black and green bags will continue to be collected weekly and regular street cleaning and maintenance will continue.

We are also looking forward two and three years with our financial planning to ensure future balanced budgets, thus making the council a stable organisation able to continue delivering good reliable services to our residents over the longer term.

We continue to maintain our council houses for rent, giving some 4,000 families a sound, well maintained home to live in, at rents reduced by one per cent per year. Our programme to build more homes for rent is on-going.

In line with last year’s budget, we are proposing council tax rises of around three per cent, increasing a Band D home by 10p a week, a small price to pay I think to help maintain all our frontline services that we have been accustomed to for many years. This council will strive to ensure your waste will be collected weekly.

The draft budget can be read at www.sholland.gov.uk/budgetconsultation

So please read into it and let us have your comments.

