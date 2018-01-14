WEEKEND WEB: Become more active and make changes for the better

Have your say

COUNCIL TALK: By South Holland District Council’s communities team

The New Year offers a chance to start afresh, become more active and make changes for the better.

Here are some top tips to make healthy changes for both the mind and body in 2018.

• Join a local sports club such as Halmer Harriers who are a Spalding-based running club who welcome people with all levels of fitness.

They currently run the ‘Couch to 5K’ challenge for those wanting to start their running journey.

You can access many fitness classes and sports clubs at 1Life Castle Sports Complex in Spalding and Peele Leisure Centre in Long Sutton.

Head to their website for more information.

Alternatively visit the Active Lincolnshire website for details of more clubs and activities.

• Need some inspiration to eat healthier? Try the ‘One You’ Easy meals app for ideas.

• South Holland has a great network of public rights of way, perfect for a family walks. Why not download one of our many local walks. You can find these on our website. www.sholland.gov.uk

• Look out for information on our upcoming ‘Shout and About’ project – encouraging families to take part in weekly challenges like fitness classes, art workshops and going for walks.

Each week points can be earned and prizes can be won. Coming soon, Spring 2018.

• Take some time out and look at some works by local artists at the 18th Open Arts Exhibition taking place at South Holland Centre from April 11 to April 18.

“Have a Happy and Healthy New Year,” from South Holland District Council’s communities team.