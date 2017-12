Have your say

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 2011.

Children at Ayscoughfee Hall School created artistic masterpieces for their very own art exhibition.

Each year group focused on a different theme, including collages, fireworks, snake prints, buildings, animals and trees.

Canvases were provided by the Images in Art group, which then took away the completed artworks to frame, then returned to hang them in the school for pupils and parents to enjoy and buy to be displayed at home.