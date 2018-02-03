WEEKEND WEB: Adorable Jerry needs a new home

Hey, my name is Jerry! I’m always such a happy boy and love it when my friends here at Jerry Green get to take me for walks.

I have been told that I am very popular with the volunteers here when it comes to walkies, as I am such a gentle boy.

I love toys! But I do get very obsessed with the ones that squeak at me, as I just can’t figure out where the noise comes from, so would prefer a home that can keep the squeaky ones away from me.

I have started to make some doggy friends here at the centre and can be a little bit too full on with them... I could possibly live with another dog after we get to meet at the centre.

I would like a home with adults, I feel I could possibly live with teenagers who have had experience of dogs before.

CALL: 01205 260546

EMAIL: slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

Therena’s Tip...

Is a walk just not quite enough for your dog? Is the weather just a little too miserable for a walk?

Here at Jerry Green Dog Rescue we have lots of tips and tricks to keep your dog entertained and tire them out without having to walk for hours and hours.

Although walks are a very important part of a dog’s exercise routine, it is easy to forget about mental stimulation as well. This is very important to keep your dog as happy as can be.

Some of these tips can be used to help with other training areas like separation anxiety and crate training too.

Some of the ways you can keep your dog mentally stimulated are with different types of food puzzles, here are some examples:

• Kongs – rubber toys that are hollow on the inside. This can then be filled with various things like meat, squeezy cheese, doggy peanut butter, pumpkin (sensitive) and much, much more. The kong can also be frozen to keep dogs busy for longer. Fantastic for use with separation anxiety and crate training.

• Treat balls – their breakfast or tea biscuits can be put into it so they aren’t getting too much food, then put it down and watch them try to figure out how to get the biscuits out.

• Slow feeder bowls – especially good for dogs that eat just a little too quickly. This is an effective way of slowing down their eating time.

Puzzle Feeders – there are so many different types, all great fun for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

There are so many more types of food puzzles.

If you would prefer to make some homemade versions of the above then there are some tips on how to do that below:

• Hide and seek – simply hide some treats around your house or in your garden while your dog is able to see, then watch while they use their fantastic nose to find them. Once they get the hang of it you can hide them while they aren’t looking to make it a little more difficult.

• Enrichment Box – if you have an old box hanging around then you can put some tasty stuff in the box and close it then watch while they explore it, watch them sniff it, move it, bat it with their paws and try to figure out how to get inside.

• Rolled up blanket – get an old blanket, lay it out and sprinkle food on it. Start by just folding it over once then when they have figured out how it works you can make it harder by folding over the blanket more and even rolling the blanket up.

• We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. If you would like to find out more call me on 01205 260546.

Wonderful Wendy...

Wendy Ingrey will be taking on the mammoth task of trekking to Everest base camp to help raise money for the dogs at the Jerry Green South Lincolnshire centre.

It is a three-week trek and she will be keeping us posted on her progress throughout via her Just Giving and Facebook page.

After 20 years and hundreds of dogs, the facilities at Jerry Green South Lincs are ready for a bit of modernisation.

Donations will go towards new Meet and Match rooms where the dogs will be introduced to prospective adopters, kennel improvements and a quiet garden area.

If you would like to sponsor Wendy please visit her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendy-ingrey1

