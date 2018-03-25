WEEKEND WEB: Accused of theft after £1 notes go missing

We look at back at the Free Press this week 100 years ago, in 1918

Labourer David Norris was charged with stealing six £1 notes from Private W H Hooten, a fellow agricultural worker, while residing in Holbeach Marsh.

J W Machin, an engine driver, of Holbeach Marsh, spoke as to the accused’s mysterious movements.

He was seen to leave the path and go to some bushes and on examination being made by the foreman, Leedle, a note case belonging to Hooten was found underneath some recently disturbed earth.

John Machin, 15, who resided with his parents, had corroberative evidence.

It transpired the men had been in the habit of playing ‘banker’ for such stakes as 20s at a time and as much as £4 to £5 had been won and lost in a night.

The accused - who pleaded not guilty - elected to be tried at the Quarter Sessions to be held in Spalding the following month, bail being allowed himself of £50 and one surety of £50 or two of £25.

Accused’s brother, who had come from Horncastle as soon as he heard his brother was in trouble, volunteered to stand surety and he was heard to say he could not understand his brother being in the position he was having left a good home and never been in trouble before.

Norris was permitted to leave the court under bail conditions, to be notified of the upcoming trial at the Sessions House, in Spalding’s Sheep Market, to be held some time in April.