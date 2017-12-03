WEEKEND WEB: A gin which suits me to a T

TRISH TAKES FIVE: By award-winning blogger Trish Burgess

I made a start on buying Christmas presents last week, beginning with myself. Well, I do find I’m the easiest person to buy for as I know just what I want.

There’s a new gin on the market and it’s perfect for me. Blogger Gin has been created by my friend and fellow blogger, Mummy Barrow, known as ‘T’ to her friends and family.

After many months of plotting and planning with the co-founder of The Gin Parlour, Mummy Barrow was put in touch with Bottomley Distillers in Louth, creators of Lincolnshire’s very own Pin Gin. A recipe was created to complement T’s favourite pink lemonade as a mixer, though it works wonderfully with lemon tonic too.

Blogger Gin ingredients include juniper, cardamom seeds, pink and black peppercorns, cinnamon and fresh lemons. It’s in a very stylish clear bottle and has been signed with the initial, ‘T’, with a kiss. So now we have gin for bloggers with my initial on it. I did say it was perfect for me.

The gin, plus Bottomley Distillers’ Pin Gin, is now available online from The Gin Parlour. Of course, it’s not just for bloggers: anyone can buy it and it’s hoped it will have a wide appeal. My bottle arrived last week and proved to be the ideal post-blogging reward to myself after a long day of typing on the computer.

It’s amazing how gin varieties have increased over recent years. The only gin in my parents’ drinks cupboard came in a familiar green bottle. Now, the supermarket shelves are groaning with all manner of botanical potions. I’ve written in this column previously about the Black Shuck gin I discovered in Norfolk. That’s been a big hit, served with a sliver of orange peel. Other gins work better with lime or cucumber, accompanied by different mixers. But my blogger buddy suggests that to fully appreciate a good gin it should be drunk from a large glass, all the better for getting your nose into those aromas. Fill the glass full of ice then add the gin, followed by your mixer at a preferred ratio of 1:2. And absolutely no straw. This is all about the sense of smell as well as taste.

Now that I’m starting to learn more about gin, I should really pay a visit to The Gin Tree, the new bar which has opened above The Priors Oven in the Sheep Market, here in Spalding. I hear gin connoisseur Dani Nundy serves a huge array of gins, with matching mixers and garnish. Citrus, sweet and herby combinations are available in this small, intimate room. It’s been set up as a pop-up until Christmas. Let’s hope it’s a great success and continuesafter that.

In the meantime, it looks suspiciously like gin o’clock to me. Ice and a slice? Don’t mind if I do.

