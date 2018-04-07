WEEKEND WEB: £260 raised for school funds

Have your say

We look back at the Lincs Free Press this week in 1999

A West Pinchbeck primary school raised £260 during an annual games night. Games such as children’s snooker and wheel of fortune were played between parents, children and friends.

West Pinchbeck Primary games night in 1999.

The event also included a raffle and a tombola stall. The money raised went towards the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) which funded items such as school discos, buses and extra teaching equipment to help out the school.

In their Easter bonnets in 1999

Children at Kirkstone House School in Baston paraded in the sunshine to the sounds of the Dambusters in the Easter bonnets they had made themselves.

Winner of the parade was Hannah Grubb (3).

Easter bonnets at Kirkstone House School.

The parade was one of several activities over the week to raise funds for charity Save the Children.

Pictured (from left): Hannah Grubb. Chloe Stower-Vietch, Sarah Derbyshire, Marina Strotz, Daniel Reily and Daniel Penny.