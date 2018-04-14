WEEKEND WEB:

We look back at the Lincs Free Press in 1999

A popular ballet teacher was given a warm send-off after her retirement, Around 50 past and present pupils turned up at the party to wish their former teacher well. Mrs Woodall, who taught in the Deepings, was presented with many gifts as a goodbye from her students, including a china figurine of a ballerina and bouquet of flowers. Mrs Woodall taught many students, some of whom have gone on to dance for the Royal Ballet.

Spalding’s Priory School were victorious in a regional cross-country competition after entering for only the second time. Thirteen-year-old Sarah Stock came first out of more than 100 racers in the girls’ under- 14 race and many of her classmates also landed an impressive placing in their own races. The school put in lots of extra training sessions over many lunchtimes to help them succeed in the competition.