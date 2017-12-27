‘We’re sharing our wedding date with royalty!’

Two couples will be sharing their wedding day with royalty in the spring.

Carly Simpson and Jake Clitheroe and Kieran Exton and Louise Sibley will be getting married on May 19, 2018 - the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jake proposed to Carly while on a ski holiday.

Carly (27) from Long Sutton, said: “When I heard they were getting married in the spring I just knew out of all the days it would be the same as ours!

“It’s been a joke between friends, but at least we should never forget our anniversary! “Meghan is going to make a gorgeous bride, and Prince Harry has always been my favourite.”

Carly and Jake (also 27 and from Long Sutton) have been together nine years.

“We met through friends when we were teenagers,” Carly said.

Louise Sibley and Kieran Exton

“Jake proposed whilst we were on a ski holiday, after snowboarding around with the ring in his pocket.

“He finally asked me on the last day of the holiday back in February 2016.”

The couple will get married in Norfolk followed by an evening reception with friends and family.

Louise Sibley (22), from Sutton St Edmund and Kieran Exton (24) from Long Sutton, first met while they were both at Peele Community College.

Kieran proposed at the top of the Statue of Liberty in New York on December 22 last year.

They will be getting married in Spalding but are keeping the details under wraps.

Louise said: “I’ve been dress shopping but can’t say too much as I don’t want Kieran to know what it’s like.”

Asked how they felt about sharing their day with Harry and Meghan, Kieran said: “At first we thought it might take a little bit of the limelight away from our day.

“But then we thought it would be nice to share our anniversary with the Royals.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will be getting married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, Kensington Palace has announced. They confirmed their engagement on November 27 this year.

