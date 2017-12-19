Was Holbeach pantomime trial a success? Oh yes it was!

Live Theatre flew in to Holbeach on Sunday in the form of Peter Pan. Organiser Tracey Carter booked Lamphouse Theatre from Peterborough to perform two shows at the WI Hall.

Tracey said that initially the tickets were slower to sell than hoped but gradually that improved and a good number attended each show.

She said: “The earlier show saw lots of interaction with the children who became really involved in the show. There were lots of laughs and happy faces the whole day.

The room looked fabulous and it is was just the right amount of people.

“I booked this theatre company as a trial, as this will be the first time a play has been performed from an outside theatre company for some time in Holbeach. My plan is to book more similar event now I know the uptake will be there from the residents of the town.

“I wanted to booked something that was close by, and cost effective for the residents and that also offered something enjoyable for the whole family; and I really think this achieved that.

“I would like to thank everyone involved but a particular thank you to my sister Sharon Carter and also Ashley Lovegrove (pictured above with Tracey) who both helped me hugely in setting up the room and also all the clearing away afterwards, which was quite a task.”