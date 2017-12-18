Warning after man claimed to be council workman

Council tenants in South Holland are being reminded to ask to see identification from maintenance teams calling at their properties.

The message comes following two recent incidents in which tenants were visited by a workman claiming to be employed by South Holland District Council.

This was not the case and South Holland District Council would like to assure tenants that members of its property team will always show identification.

If you have concerns about anyone calling at your property, always ask to see identification and if they cannot provide any do not let them into your home.

Incidents can be reported to South Holland District Council’s property team on 01775 761161 or Lincolnshire Police on 101.