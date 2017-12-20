Wanted man may be in Gosberton/Quadring area

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a 20-year-old man they believe may be in the Gosberton/Quadring area.

Andrew Prince is wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place in East Sussex on October 30.

At about 5.40pm on that day police were alerted to a man who had been stabbed in Lushington Lane, Eastbourne.

The 21-year-old local victim sustained serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back, and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Prince is also wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court for possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone seeing Prince or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of December 19. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously, on 0800 555111.