Walk of witness brings true reality of Easter to Spalding

Christians in Spalding took their traditional Good Friday walk through the town centre to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

Two groups set off from St Mary and St Nicolas Church, in The Vista, and St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church, coming together in Hall Place for a short, open air service of hymns, prayers and Bible readings.

The Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, said: “There’s something very powerful about remembering the first Good Friday, in a very ordinary setting.

“Just like in Spalding, many people would have been going about their business in Jerusalem and scarcely noticed somebody carrying a cross.

“But for me, the death of Jesus and His resurrection on Easter Day are the most important things that have ever happened in human history and it’s a reminder that God is always doing things when we’re not aware of it.

“By having this service here, I hope people are reminded that God is involved in every aspect of this week so that they can give him more thought and want to make him part of their lives.”

The Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, and the Rev Aileen Workman (front centre and right ) lead one of the Good Friday processions of witness from St Mary and St Nicolas Church to an open air service in the town's Hall Place.''Photo by Tim Wilson. SG300318-107TW.

Pastor Chas Sandhu, leader of The Lighthouse Church Church in Spalding, said: “It’s a special day, a day when our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ gave His life for the whole world so that we may be redeemed by His love.

“The best thing is that Easter Sunday is on its way when Jesus was risen and it means that we don’t serve a dead god.”

Churches Together in Spalding and District showing practical love of God

A chance to give up something in spirit of Easter

For me, the death of Jesus and His resurrection on Easter Day are the most important things that have ever happened in human history The Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, St Mary and St Nicolas Church

Spalding takes time to commemorate Easter