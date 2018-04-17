Villages to go to the polls

Have your say

A South Holland District Council by-election is to be held for the Donington, Quadring and Gosberton ward.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, May 3 and the poll will take place at the following polling stations:

• Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Street, Donington;

• St Margarets Church Hall, Quadring;

• St Gilbert & St Hugh Church Hall, Gosberton Clough;

• Gosberton Public Hall.

Candidates are: Terri Cornwell (Independent), Andrew Oakman (Liberal Democrat), Mary Thomas (Labour) and Sue Wray (Conservative).

The election has een called after the death of former district council chairman Robert Clark, who died in February after a long illness.