Village to honour war hero with commemorative stone

A decorated World War I hero from Kirton is to be honoured by his home village with a memorial paving stone.

The centenary of Sergeant (Sgt) Harold Jackson receiving the Victoria Cross “for most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty” is to be marked with a service at Kirton War Memorial on March 22, 2018, at 11am.

Sergeant (Sgt) Harold Jackson of Kirton who was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1918 'for most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty'. Photo supplied.

In addition, a memorial paving stone will be laid in honour of the man who earned the highest award for gallantry possible for a member of the British Armed Forces.

A citation published in The London Gazette in May 1918 said: “Sgt Jackson volunteered and went out through the hostile barrage and brought back valuable information regarding the enemy’s movements.

“Later, when the enemy had established themselves in our line, this N.C.O. (non-commissioned officer) rushed at them and, single-handed, bombed them out into the open.

“Shortly afterwards, again single-handed, he stained an enemy machine-gun, threw Mills bombs at the detachment, and put the gun out of action.”

Sgt Jackson was given a hero’s reception in Kirton, when several thousand people welcomed him home in June 2018.

But he returned to the front line and was killed in action at Somme, France, in August 1918, aged 26.

