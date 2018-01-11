Village hall included in Deeping St Nicholas farmland homes plan

A new village hall could form part of a 120-home development in Deeping St Nicholas if full permission for plans are agreed.

Outline permission was granted for the development on land at Home Farm. off Littleworth Drove.

The site is currently agricultural buildings, hardstanding, agricultural land and scrubland.

One-third of the properties will have to be afordable and substantial contributions made to the NHS and the county education department, for extrs classrooms to be built at Deeping St Nicholas Primary School and The Deepings School.

The developer has offered to provide the land for a village hall at the front of the site and to take on responsibility for its construction, to be negotiated through a Section 106 agreement, which would then be managed by the parish council on behalf of the community.

However, committee chairman, Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, pointed out that there would be no flexibility regarding the amount of open space on the proposed development, unless ‘something extraordinary’ was proposed.