Vacancy on Holbeach Parish Council

A vacancy has arisen on Holbeach Parish Council after the resignation of former Town ward member Julie Barker.

Having joined the council by co-option in September 2016, Mrs Barker’s resignation for personal reasons was confirmed during this month’s parish council meeting.

In doing so, Mrs Barker also stepped down as vice chairman of the council’s cemeteries committee, a post she had held since December 2017.

A Holbeach Parish Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, Julie had to resign due to work reasons which is a shame because she had become a valued, involved and hard-working councillor.”