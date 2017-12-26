UPDATE (Tuesday, noon): Men ‘released under investigation’ after Spalding GBH

Have your say

Two men arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a serious incident in Spalding during the early hours of last Tuesday (Boxing Day), have been “ released under investigation”,

Police were called by Ambulance officers just after 3am on December 26 to a house in Juniper Crescent where a 30-year-old man had been injured.

He was taken to Peterborough General Hospital where he was detained with what non-life threatening injuries.

Two men, aged 32 and 29, were arrested for causing GBH.