UPDATE TUESDAY 5.50PM Two people taken to hospital after A17 crash in Long Sutton

Two people needed hospital treatment after a three-vehicle crash on the A17 in Long Sutton earlier today, it has been confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted as early as 8.10am this morning to a collision involving a lorry and two cars near the A17/A1101 roundabout in Wiscech Road.

Paramedics treated two people complaining of back and neck pain and they were later taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, for further care.

Police had to close a section of the A17 between Wisbech Road, Long Sutton, and Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge.

