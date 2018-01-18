UPDATE TUESDAY 12.30PM: Police warn wanted Spalding man - ‘We’re not going away’

A man originally from Spalding who is wanted by police on an attempted robbery charge has been told “you need to hand yourself in”.

The warning from Inspector (Insp) Gareth Boxall, South Holland neighbourhood policing inspector, was for Brandon Wright (25) who is wanted on two warrants after failing to appear at both Lincoln Crown and Magistrates Courts in August 2017.

Insp Boxall said: “He remains as wanted and somebody knows where he is.

“If he sees this appeal, I would tell him that we’re not going away and he needs to hand himself in, rather than be looking over his shoulder.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime number 17000423395.

However, if you see Wright, do not approach him but instead call 999.

If you know where he is, or do see him, please contact 101 quoting number 17000423395.