UPDATE TUESDAY 12.10PM: Woman ‘reported’ in connection with bank card fraud in South Holland

A 26-year-old woman is to face charges in connection with three cases of a bank card allegedly being used fraudulently in South Holland, police have confirmed.

The woman, from the Boston area, was interviewed and reported to court in relation to police enquiries relating to a bank card that was taken from a parking machine at Springfields Outlet Shopping in Spalding.

The bank card was mistakenly in the parking machine before it was taken and later used fraudulently, once at the Co-op petrol station in Holbeach Road, near Springfields, and twice at Baytree Garden Centre in Weston.

A date when the woman will appear at court has not yet been confirmed.

Police believe the woman in this picture can help with enquiries into three crimes of fraud by false representation.

The woman in the image may have information that can help the police investigation.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call 101, quoting Niche 531154.