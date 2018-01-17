UPDATE TUESDAY 11.15AM: Police renew appeal over Spalding GBH

Spalding detectives are renewing their appeal for anyone with information about a reported serious attack on a man in the town centre to contact them.

The man claimed that he was attacked by a group of people during the early hours of Tuesday, January 16.

He took a taxi from Spalding to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and heavy bleeding.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland neighbourhood policing inspector, said: “We would still like to speak to anybody who saw a man with facial injury or any violent incidents in Spalding town centre between January 15 and 16.

“Also, any taxi drivers who took a man with facial injuries to hospital in Peterborough should also get in touch with us.”

Detectives are treating it as GBH (grievous bodily harm) and if anyone has any information, they should call Spalding CID on 101, quoting crime number 18000024345.

WEDNESDAY 2.30PM: Witness appeal over Spalding GBH

