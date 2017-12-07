UPDATE THURSDAY 9.20AM: Man recovered from river in Spalding is named

A man whose body was found in Spalding’s River Welland has been named today by South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office.

The body of John Edward Little (68) and from the Spalding area was discovered in the river last Wednesday when police were alerted by a member of the public.

An investigation into Mr Little’s death is due to be opened later today but further information on how the man died is still awaited from a post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday.

South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office confirmed that formal identification of the man, whose body was found last Wednesday, will also occur before an inquest is opened on Thursday.