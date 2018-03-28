UPDATE: Teenager arrested over email threats to kill students

The National Crime Agency and Hertfordshire Police officers have arrested an 18-year-old man in the Abbots Langley area on suspicion of making malicious communications relating to the threatening emails received yesterday (Wednesday) by schools and colleges in Lincolnshire and throughout the UK.

Police understand these threats have caused considerable concern but do not assess there to be an increased risk to the public.

They believe this incident is linked to the hoax bomb threat that closed many schools last week.

WEDNESDAY, 3.54PM: Police say that a number of malicious communications have been sent to Lincolnshire schools today (Wednesday).

The calls are currently being treated as hoaxes and police are working with national agencies, and other forces, to investigate where the communications originated from.

Officers are not naming the schools which have been targeted.

The calls follow on from incidents on Monday, March 19 when nine schools in Lincolnshire received bomb hoax emails.