UPDATE (SATURDAY, 11.25AM): Hare coursing vehicle spotted in Deeping St Nicholas

Police have asked residents in the Deeping St Nicholas area to look out for a black Toyota Rav 4 that they believe may be being used for the illegal sport of hare coursing.

If you see the vehicle – registration WCZ2080 – please notify police by calling 101.

If its occupants are actively taking part in hare coursing, please call 999, quoting Operation Galileo.

SATURDAY (10.54AM): A dispersal order is in place after police received information of hare coursing vehicles travelling towards south Lincolnshire this morning (Saturday).

The order means that officers can make anyone they believe may be equipped for the illegal sport leave the county and confiscate their dogs.

LIncolnshire Police have been joined this morning by the Cross Border Police, a unit from Northamptonshire and Leicestershire who are based in Oundle and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition to tackle cross border crime to catch and convict travelling criminals.

Hare coursing

If you see anything suspicious call 101, and if you see hare coursing actually taking place, call 999, quoting Operation Galileo.