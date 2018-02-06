UPDATE: Kirton man Joshua King remanded on attempted murder charge

Have your say

A Kirton man has been remanded in custody following a court appearance this morning (Tuesday February 6).

Joshua King (23), of Cleymond Close, appeared before Lincoln magistrates charged with attempted murder and will attend Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, March 12.

• Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed an incident at Cleymond Chase, Kirton, on Sunday evening (February 4), to get in touch.

Officers were called to a disturbance just after 9pm and would like to hear if you have any information that could assist their enquiries.

There are a number of ways you can get in touch:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 420 of 4 February;

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111;

or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency, always call 999.

