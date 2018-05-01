UPDATE: Driver injured in Market Deeping crash dies

Police say a 26-year-old car driver from the Peterborough area did not survive his injuries after a collision in Market Deeping on Monday.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the Spalding Road (the A1175) in Market Deeping at 11.20pm last night (Monday).

The collision was between a lorry and a car and the driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – please quote incident 477 of April 30.