UPDATE: Case file on Gedney Drove End body find passed to Coroner

The case of a body found in the marsh area at Gedney Drove End is now in the hands of coroners, it has been confirmed today.

Police, paramedics and the Coastguard were called to reports of a dead body on the edge of the tide area near Marsh Road just after 12.15pm on Monday.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance in Marsh Road, Gedney Drove End, and sent two crewed ambulances to the scene.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Service told Spalding Today that the case was now being dealt with by Peterborough Senior Coroner David Heming.

TUESDAY 10AM: Body found in marsh area at Gedney Drove End

An investigation has started after a body was found in the marsh area at Gedney Drove End.

Police and coastguard officers were called to a report of a dead body on the edge of the tide area around The Wash area of the village just after 12.15pm yesterday (Monday).

One villager who contacted Spalding Today saw “several police cars come past at speed and the coastguard vehicle”.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office has been informed and a Home Office pathologist will be carrying out a post-mortem examination on the body in due course.

More news as we get it...