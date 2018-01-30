Uncertainty over death of retired police officer from Bicker

It is uncertain whether a retired police officer from Bicker who died after “an episode of vomiting” could have been saved by a consultant, a coroner has ruled.

A narrative verdict was recorded at an inquest into the death of Norman Barry Clay (82) who was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital on April 7, 2017, after suffering “a history of worsening abdominal pain”.

Mr Clay was admitted to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, with a history of worsening abdominal pain and subsequent investigations identified a small bowel obstruction Paul Smith, assistant coroner for Lincolnshire

In his report, Lincolnshire assistant coroner Paul Smith said: “An incisional hernia (unhealed surgical wound) was identified and subsequent investigations identified a small bowel obstruction.

“On April 7, 2017, Mr Clay suffered an episode of vomiting but his care was not escalated to a consultant.

“Mr Clay’s condition declined on April 8 and a diagnosis of an acute upper gastro intestinal bleed was made.

“He was transferred to Lincoln County Hospital later that day for an endoscopy (internal examination of the body) but no remedial treatment was viable and Mr Clay died on that date.

“It is not possible to say, on the balance of probability, whether or not the failure to escalate his care on April 7 made any contribution to his deterioration and subsequent death.”