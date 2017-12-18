UAH students shine a light for Christingle

Have your say

Children from University Academy Holbeach (UAH) filled All Saints Church with music in their Christingle service.

Students from year seven to ten from the UAH Chamber Orchestra and choir, performed songs ‘Love Shine a Light’ by Katrina and the Waves and ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine.’

Songs ‘Christingle Rock and Roll’, ‘Circle of Love’ and ‘Carols of Christingle’ were also performed by the orchestra.

Head of Music at UAH, Samantha Graper, said: “Christingle can be traced back to the 1700s (from the modern day Czech Republic) so we chose Carols of Christingle related to then.

“Christingle later became popular in the UK in the 1960s.”

This was when John Pensom connected the religious meaning to raising funds for the charity The Children’s Society.

Children from years seven and eight also performed a drama play about Christingle.

