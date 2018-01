Have your say

Tydd St Mary’s Playing Field Committee has received a cash boost from Sutton Bridge Co-op.

The committee was chosen as one of the company’s Community Champions recipients and received £700.42.

The cheque was handed over by Co-op Community Champions manager Don Winter to Playing Field Committee chairman Rich Bowser.

The money will be used to finish the fitting and decorating of the community pavilion.

