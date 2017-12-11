TYDD ST MARY PARISH COUNCIL: Invite for village school to help with community pavilion work

Tydd St Mary Primary School is to be approached about helping to fund work which extended a footpath from the Glebe Community Pavilion to its front gate.

Parish councillors went ahead with the work over the summer in order to provide disabled access for the £51,000 community building which was officially opened in July after a 14-year fundraising project.

Coun John Ley, chairman of Tydd St Mary Parish Council, said: “The parish council covered the cost of extending the current path from the school gate to the community sports pavilion as Tydd St Mary Playing Field Committee did not have sufficient funds at the time.

“This money was allocated to repair and make safe the existing path from the car park to the school gate, work which was urgent as the Community Pavilion needed to have disabled access so as to pass an inspection which allowed it to be used. “The playing field committee confirmed that when it has sufficient funds, they would eventually replace the path and we have asked school governors if they would like to contribute to this as it will be of benefit to the school.

“This is becauses it encourages parents to park in the car park rather than at the front of the school.”

