Two people hurt in A151 Holbeach crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a Citreon Saxo and a Renault Clio in Holbeach on Saturday.

Emergency services, including Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, were called to the A151 Spalding Road shortly before 5.10pm. A 24-year-old man driving the Saxo was taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old woman who was driving the Clio suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for nearly three hours while collision investigation officers worked at the scene and both cars were cleared.

Anyone who saw the crash should call 101, quoting incident number 300 of April 28.