Two men arrested in Swineshead Bridge after reports of hare coursing

Police have praised the use of a hi-tech drone to help tackle hare coursing after two men were arrested in Swineshead Bridge.

A dog was also seized after a report of hare coursing on land off the A17 in Garwick, near Heckington, during a day of action by police just after 9am on Friday.

Images from the Operation Galileo drone during a day of action in Swineshead Bridge. Photo supplied by Lincolnshire Police.

Officers from the Operation Galileo team followed a car before a number of men got out of it and ran off towards the rail track in Swineshead Bridge.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers deployed one drone then another soon afterwards, with additional dog on the ground.

“The suspects hid by a drain before two arrests were made after they had been found by the drone.

“It is unlikely that we would have caught and arrested two men without the drone’s support, along with the seizure of one dog.

“We are also hugely grateful for the member of the public who reported it.”

The spokesman also confirmed that since April 17, 33 people have been arrested, 19 vehicles and 53 dogs seized as part of Operation Galileo Day of Action – enforcement on hare coursing.

In addition, six people have reported for summons to court in relation to hare coursing activities.