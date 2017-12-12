Two-day Holbeach St Nicholas Fayre draws the crowds

Music was a big feature as residents enjoyed the two-day St Nicholas Community Fayre in Holbeach.

There were tunes from the ukulele orchestra, Holbeach Town Band, Sutton Bridge Gospel Choir and classical singer Helen Verney as well as the music made in All Saints’ Church at the ever-popular Christingle Service, which draws the event to a close.

Activities centred on the church and Church Street, where two huge marquees were put up to house a host of stalls, including charity stalls which were well supported by generous crowds.

The fayre was organised under the umbrella of Holbeach Regeneration Ltd, the community interest company which also stages the annual food fair.

Jane Franis, who chairs the organising committee, said: “We took more than £800 on the raffle, and that means we have got money towards organising next year’s event.”

Money was also raised for All Saints’ Church, which unveiled its new papier mache nativity figures made by young people during a series of workshops led by Linda Beverley-Stone earlier this year.

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.

Stories from our website ...

Festive refuse, recycling and garden waste collections

Piggy-wiggys in batter blankets!

Santa run brings early white Christmas for Spalding