Two men will appear in court later this month after being charged with drink driving on New Year’s Day (Monday).

Artjoms Haritonovs (24), of Patriot Close, Spalding, was arrested on Priory Road in the town and will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 24.

Robert Burns (29), of Kestrel Drive, Bourne, was arrested on Wood View in the town and will appear before the bench on the same date.