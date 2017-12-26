Two arrested for GBH after serious Spalding incident

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a serious incident in Spalding during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, Boxing Day).

Police were called by Ambulance officers to a house in Juniper Crescent just after 3am where a 30-year-old man had been injured.

He was taken to Peterborough General Hospital where he is detained with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

Two men, aged 32 and 29, were arrested for causing GBH and will be questioned today. A crime scene examination has also taken place.