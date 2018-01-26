Two accidents on A16 just hours apart

Emergency services have dealt with two accidents on the A16 today (Friday).

The first happened at 8.42am this morning at Cowbit, involving one vehicle. One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance for further care.

At 2.13pm, this afternoon, emergency services and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance were called out to the scene of an accident near Crowland, also on the A16, where a van ended up on its roof.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 14:13. The caller reported a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. We sent a doctor responder, a double crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.”

It is believed there were no life-threatening injuries.