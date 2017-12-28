Tributes to a Moultons ‘silent heroine’ of her age

Glowing tributes have been paid to a tireless fundraiser and “thoroughly all-round good person” from Moulton Seas End who has died, aged 84.

Vera Angelo, whose interest in her community meant she was a regular at parish council meetings and charity events in Moulton, Moulton Chapel and her own village, passed away just 10 days before Christmas.

CHARITY STALWART: Vera Angelo (centre) with Liz Breach and Bobby Bear in Sheep Market during the annual Spalding Pumpkin Festival in October. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG131017-146TW.

Mrs Angelo, survived by her three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, started her charitable work aged just 12 when she made and donated toys to Barnardo’s.

Her home-made cakes, jams, chutneys, pickled onions and soft toys were a fixture at village fetes, coffee mornings and even October’s Spalding Pumpkin Festival - where she raised more than £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support Spalding and Holbeach.

Fundraising committee member Carolyn Naylor said: “Vera and her neighbour decided to have a coffee morning for Macmillan at Moulton Seas End Village Hall about 20 years ago.

“It’s still going strong today, mainly due to Vera’s contribution, and this year’s coffee morning raised over £2,000 for Macmillan.

I was devastated when I heard the news that she’d died because Vera was such a dear woman and I can’t imagine there ever being another one like her Suzanne Thorpe, of Moulton Seas End Over-55s Coffee Morning

“Vera was a thoroughly all-round good person, who didn’t want any fuss or recognition.”

Two of Mrs Angelo’s legacies are a defibrillator for Moulton Seas End which she raised money for, with support from the village’s three district councillors, in March 2015 and an over-55s coffee morning she co-founded two years later.

Suzanne Thorpe, of Moulton Seas End, who set up the group with Mrs Angelo, said: “Vera was always very much involved in village life and if it wasn’t for her help, I don’t think the coffee mornings would have got off the ground.

“I was devastated when I heard the news that she’d died because Vera was such a dear woman and I can’t imagine there ever being another one like her.”

Coun Simon Meade, chairman of The Moultons Parish Council, said: “Until recently, Vera was a regular attendee at our monthly meetings and she always showed a very keen interest in all aspects of village life across the Moultons’ parish.

“She was very inquisitive person who was not afraid to speak up, ask questions of us all and seek clarification on certain aspects of the council’s business.

“But Vera was also responsible for providing catering for many occasions and events, including some organised by the parish council.

“She would always ensure a great spread which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, particularly her home-made cakes which always went down well.

“It is very sad that we have lost such a nice lady who was always a pleasure to see and our future meetings will not be the same without her being there.

“We could do with a few more like Vera Angelo as she was always willing to give up her time to help others.”

District councillor Anthony Casson said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Vera for all the good work she did over the years, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, and she will be sorely missed.”

District councillor Andrew Woolf said: “Vera was one of life’s silent heroines who would always shy away when congratulated on all the work she did for the Moulton Seas End community, and further afield, with her charitable work.

“She will be greatly missed and my sincere condolences go out to her family.”

Parish and county councillor Eddy Poll said: “Vera was a lovely lady who put her cooking skills to great use in support of many community events and charitable organisations.

“The amount of money she raised was astonishing, but Vera always ready to chat or help as well and she’ll be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

