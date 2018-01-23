Tributes paid to South Holland tourism officer and Spalding museum curator

By Winston Brown

A minute’s silence was observed by South Holland District Council members at their meeting on Wednesday in memory of both Barbara Moore (93), a former tourist information officer, and genealogy specialist Robin Woodthorpe (36).

Robin was a gentleman in the traditional sense of the word, always incredibly well-dressed and elegant in his dealings with everybody Karl Gernert, co-director of Act II Theatre Company, Spalding

Both passed away on December 28, with Mrs Moore’s funeral taking place today at St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding, at 1.15pm.

A former member of South Holland Singers, Mrs Moore also worked closely with Spalding PHAB (Physically Handicapped and Able-Bodied) Club, as well as volunteering with St John Ambulance.

Mr Woodthorpe, whose funeral took place at the same church last Tuesday, volunteered with Spalding Gentlemen’s Society at its museum in Broad Street, Spalding, where he worked to create a record of their collection of artefacts.

Karl Gernert, co-director of Act II Theatre Company, Spalding, said: “Robin and I were classmates at secondary school and we stayed close friends ever since.

“He was a gentleman in the traditional sense of the word, always incredibly well-dressed and elegant in his dealings with everybody.

“Robin always conducted himself, and life in general, with integrity and he volunteered for Spalding Gentlemen’s Society because of his passion for art, which was his first love.

“Although he was a private person, our lives have been forever enriched by knowing him.”

In tribute to Mrs Moore, Spalding district and county councillor Angela Newton said: “Barbara was a trustee for the Dash bungalow, along with myself, which provided holidays for disabled people from South Holland.

“She was also instrumental in publicising Spalding’s Flower Parade, supporting Miss Tulip Land and her deputy by co-ordinating visits by them to hospitals and schools.”

