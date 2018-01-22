Tributes paid to ‘a lovely lady who did her best’ for Surfleet and Pinchbeck

A former district councillor who served Surfleet and Pinchbeck for eight years will be remembered at a funeral service on Wednesday.

Family and friends will be paying their respects to Marion Bamber (93), a member of South Holland District Council from 2003 until 2011, who passed away at Woodland Court Nursing Home, Kirton, on Boxing Day.

Marion was a very pleasant lady who was conscientious in her work and always had the residents of Surfleet and Pinchbeck in her mind Doug Best, former Independent member of South Holland District Council for Pinchbeck

The funeral for Mrs Bamber, who is survived by a son and three grandchildren, takes place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium in Surfleet at 2pm.

Mrs Bamber was an Independent council member alongside current district and county councillors Angela Newton and Chris Brewis.

Doug Best, who served alongside Mrs Bamber as a district councillor, said: “Marion was a very pleasant lady who was conscientious in her work and always had the residents of Surfleet and Pinchbeck in her mind.

“She did her very best for them, whilst being down-to-earth and honest as the day was long.”

Coun Newton said: “Marion never ever let politics enter her decision-making and I recall accompanying her when she held surgeries in Surfleet where she was always keen to hear views of the residents and support them as best she could.

“I remember Marion for being an excellent ward councillor, someone who worked extremely hard for the parishioners of Surfleet and Pinchbeck.

“She also had a brilliant sense of humour and was quick to make a quiet aside when she felt members were pontificating.

“I was sad when she told me she would not be seeking re-election because she felt she was unable to continue to devote the time and energy she had given over the previous eight years.”

Coun Brewis said: “I had the greatest respect for Marion who was an excellent district councillor and cared a great deal about her constituents.

“Marion was my predecessor as South Holland District Council’s representative on the Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee, showing genuine concern and understanding of the wider health needs and issues in the wider county.

“She certainly set a very high standard of thoroughness and was an example to us all.

“I wish all those near and dear to her my sympathy at this difficult time.”

Coun Angela Harrison, chairman of the district council’s licensing committee, said: “Marion Bamber was a lovely lady who did everything she could to help the people in her local community.

“She was a quiet and caring person, not one to blow her own trumpet, and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”