Trees down and school buses cancelled as Storm David batters south Lincolnshire

Several trees are down after ‘Storm David’ battered South Lincolsnhire during the early hours of this morning (Thursday.)

Trees have fully or partially obstructed roads in many areas, with reports coming in to police between 4.20am and 6am.

Luckily, there are no reports of injuries.

They have come down at the A152 in Gosberton, Roman Bank and the B1356 in Spalding, West Road, the B1177 and the A15 in Bourne, the A52 in Swineshead, the A17 at Sutterton, in Quadring, Penny Hill and Morton.

Although the weather is now calm, some school buses have also been cancelled. A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “ Tourmaster, Fowler’s and Cropley’s notified us they weren’t running any school bus services this morning.

“We are expecting them to be okay for the homeward journeys.”

Reports have also come in to Police about other incidents, including garden sheds being lifted off the ground.

Police have appealed for anyone with the equipment and relevant training, who could help them move trees, to call 101.

No further strong winds are expected.

NUMBERS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

• Call 101 if you spot a fallen tree blocking a footpath or road;

• Call 105 if you have a power cut or have seen damaged power lines.

• Call 999 in an emergency.