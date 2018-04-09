THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: ‘Keep lorries out of village’ plea at forum

A weight restriction on lorries travelling through Moulton has been called for by a villager who claimed to have seen “numerous near misses between vehicles and children”.

Liz Lynch warned that better signage, traffic mirrors and letters to plant firms in Moulton were needed to stop a serious accident from happening in the village due to “the ever-increasing number of very heavy articulated lorries”.

During the public forum at April’s parish council meeting in Moulton Chapel on Tuesday night, Liz said: “Over the past months, the issue of vehicles speeding through Moulton and neighbouring villages has obviously been causing concern.

“However, there’s been no mention recently of the ever-increasing number of very heavy articulated lorries using Moulton as a route to their respective destinations.

“I have witnessed numerous near-misses between vehicles and children on the blind bend of West Cob Gate, just before it joins Broad Lane.

“If two lorries are travelling in opposite directions, there is no room for them to pass without driving onto the pavement, with some lorries even bringing down branches from overhanging trees.”

Several parish councillors stated that previous requests to introduce a weight restriction on Bell Lane, High Street, Station Road and Hall Gate (B1357) had failed as they are all classified as B roads.

Moulton Village ward councillor Byron Hahn said: “On many occasions, we’ve brought up the issue of lorries going down Broad Lane and suggested that it be made a one-way system.

“But there was big argument from residents living in Moon’s Green (off Station Road) who thought the lorries would be sent down their road. We also brought up the suggestion of putting a weight restriction on Bell Lane, but the Gardman site was active at the time and it employed people in the village.”

Parish councillors did agree to write to firms in Moulton to ask their drivers to avoid using the village, where possible.

Liz said: “Several lorries have started to use more suitable routes and two or three Saturdays ago, when Westmoreland Road was closed to traffic, there wasn’t a lorry in sight. So why are they driving through Moulton when it’s totally unnecessary?”

