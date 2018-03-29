Pressure mounts for speed cut in Fleet after runner hit by car

Calls for a 30mph limit to be imposed along several roads in Fleet where a jogger was hit by a car have increased after several near-misses.

Villagers have put pressure on Fleet Parish Council to make the case for speed restrictions along Lowgate, Hall Gate and Eastgate after NHS worker Lily Moore (24) was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver a week before Christmas.

Eastgate in Fleet where runner Lily Moore was hit by car a week before Christmas 2017. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG260318-104TW.

Lily, of Fleet, was left with bruises to her elbow and foot after a car hit her while she was running in Eastgate at about 4.45pm on Monday, December 18.

In a post on social media, Lily said: “I was out running in all my flourescent gear and lights when I was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

“I was running alongside oncoming traffic so I could see when cars were coming, but the car involved hit me on my left-hand side.

“I was shocked and disappointed, not by the fact that the driver hit me, but by the fact that they just drove off.”

Lily’s experience has been backed up by a Fleet couple, who asked not to be named, with claims that they had experience “three near-misses” while walking or cycling along Hall Gate.

The couple said: “It was this incident that once again led us to contact Fleet Parish Council, Lincolnshire County Council and also John Hayes MP regarding a reduction in the speed limit for what is an unclassified country lane from 60 mph to a much more appropriate 30 mph.

“This has been an ongoing issue for over 11 years which both ourselves and ex-neighbours have approached the parish council about a few times.

“Hallgate is, or should be, a safe walking route to Fleet Wood Lane Primary School and from one half of the village to the other for pedestrians and cyclists.

“But after three near-misses, two of them involving 44-tonne articulated lorries, we no longer walk or cycle here at all, rather than take our lives in our hands.

“Allegedly, Hallgate doesn’t meet the criteria for a speed limit or weight reduction which completely defies all common sense given the winding nature of the road, its proximity to a school and home for severely disabled adults, as well as providing to several business premises and homes.

“Other roads in the county have been given lower limits in the past, including the whole length of the old A17 from Saracen’s Head to Laurel Lodge, despite it having long stretches with no housing.”

A county council highways spokesman said: “We have received a request to introduce a 30mph speed limit along Lowgate, Eastgate and Hall Gate.

“We are currently investigating whether or not action needs to be taken which includes looking at collision data and traffic volume to determine whether these roads meet the criteria for a 30mph speed limit as prescribed in the council’s speed management policy.”

Meanwhile, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We investigated this incident and it is not currently under active investigation, but it would be if further information were to come to light.”

