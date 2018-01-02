Plans for road crash victims memorial in Wyberton are submitted

An oak-framed shelter in the grounds of Wyberton’s Westgate Woods could become a memorial for road crash victims in Lincolnshire.

Plans have been submitted for the structure after a fundraising campaign led by Anne Bourne who lost both her daughter Louise Nuttell (35), of Swineshead, and niece Sarah Wilkinson in a horrifying crash in May 2004.

At least £32,000 has been raised towards a permanent memorial costing at least £40,000 for crash victims since Anne launched the Louise and Sarah Memorial Fund in May 2016.

Cash for the memorial has come from retailers TK Maxx, Co-op and Tesco, housebuilder Persimmon Homes and a number of fundraising events, including a fashion show at Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, last October.

Anne said: “Things have gone really smoothly and all the plans have been handed into Boston Borough Council’s planning committee.

“We’re working towards paying for the structure after planting up the memorial site with daffodil, bluebell and wildflower seeds.

“There are some temporary signs up at Westgate Woods while waiting for some permanent ones to be done and we’ve got several fundraising ideas on the way this year to reach our £40,000 target.”