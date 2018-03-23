Hopes of a weight limit for traffic flows into Holbeach

Hopes of a weight limit for traffic using Holbeach town centre have risen after county highways officers indicated they were investigating the idea.

But any restriction is unlikely to come in until a study is made of traffic using the new A17/A151 Peppermint Junction Roundabout, possibly delaying the introduction of a weight restriction for at least a year.

There will need to be a process over the next eight or nine months to see the effects of the new roundabout on traffic flows along Spalding Road so as to inform our highways officers about a possible weight restriction Coun Nick Worth, Lincolnshire County Council member for Holbeach

Holbeach parish councillors have been calling for a weight limit along Spalding Road and West End for at least four years.

During a meeting in January 2014, Coun Carol Rudkin said: “The traffic coming through the town is getting too heavy and these 40-tonne lorries are too big for rural roads.”

The call was repeated by former parish council chairman Coun Isobel Hutchinson at a meeting in August 2017 when she said: “We need to contact county highways about the process of putting a weight restriction in place as there should be no reason for lorries to come through Holbeach when getting onto the roundabout would be easier.”

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “Now that the new Peppermint (Junction) Roundabout is open, we are currently investigating the feasibility of introducing a weight restriction on Spalding Road and West End in Holbeach.

“However, before any changes can be made, we need to allow time for traffic to get used to the new roundabout.”

Holbeach county councillor Nick Worth added: “There will need to be a process, including traffic surveys, over the next eight or nine months to see the effects of the new roundabout on traffic flows along Spalding Road so as to inform our highways officers about a possible weight restriction.

“Therefore realistically, any weight restriction is unlikely to happen for about a year.”

