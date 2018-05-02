Training key for happy staff and great company results

A recent national report has detailed that workers across the UK have a lack of access to skills development and training – however, recruitment agency Encore Personnel - which has an office on New Road, Spalding - is going above and beyond to ensure its staff has the necessary training to thrive in their careers.

The report by the CIPD, (Chartered Institute of Training & Development - the professional body for HR and people development), highlighted that while overall satisfaction with work and jobs is reasonable, there are significant numbers who feel differently, with training and development showing up as really important.

In fact, one in four workers (27 per cent) say that their job does not offer good opportunities to develop their skills.

However, Encore, wants to change these statistics by providing great career opportunities for its staff – something that saw the business invest £1m in staff training and growth opportunities last year.

Encore places thousands of workers each week and believes success and growth of the business has always been dependant on making Encore a great place to work, where its employees are given access to excellent training and career development opportunities.

This includes providing staff with a management training academy, recruitment apprenticeships, internal training schemes and targeted personal development programmes with a ‘plan, do, review’ system which has proven to be very successful. Encore is also currently introducing a tailored graduate scheme across the business to attract bright and enthusiastic consultants and account managers straight from university.

Encore is already reaping the benefits. Following £1m investment in staff training last year, the team produced a record year with turnover of £64.5m and is continuing to drive training.

Roythornes Solicitors has appointed a new head of trust services to support the private client team and head up Roythornes Trustees Limited (RTL).Carolyn Byrne joins the team from Shoosmiths and will be responsible for delivering the private client team’s strategic aims over the next few years, securing trustee compliance and profitable growth for the firm.

RTL is an extension of the top 150 national law firm, which was set up to provide an alternative option for the appointment of professional trustees, where it may be appropriate to appoint a trust corporation.

Carolyn will be dividing her time between the firm’s Spalding headquarters and its Nottingham office.

Carolyn said: “I’m excited to be joining such a well-respected team and I am looking forward to growing the Roythornes trust offerings as it is a clear area for expansion.

“My role will include overseeing the creation and maintenance of the trust database, the provision of annual trust administration services and managing RTL. I can’t wait to utilise my experience to help develop these key areas, as well as the private client team and the Roythornes presence across the East Midlands and Anglia.”

Vember Mortlock, managing director at Roythornes, added: “We are delighted to welcome Carolyn to the private client team. Her appointment will really help evolve the practice and, in particular, develop the trust law sector as we expand the range of services we offer.”

“We have a long-term approach to client relationships, investing time in getting to know our clients and their businesses over many years. This means we can anticipate and deal with complex and challenging issues that really matter - not just to the success of the businesses themselves but to the wellbeing of the families that depend on them.

“I have every faith that Carolyn will be a fantastic addition to the team and our long-term strategy for growth.”

Roythornes is a top 150 national law firm with strategically located offices in Alconbury, Nottingham, Peterborough and Spalding.