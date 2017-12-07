Tragic Ilze laid to rest after Spalding people donate to her funeral expenses

Tragic road crash victim Ilze Dobele has been laid to rest thanks to generous Spalding people who donated to her funeral.

Ilze (46), who had been living in New Road, Spalding, was one of two women passengers killed in a car crash on Friday, October 13.

Spalding property company PPM set up a £3,000 appeal to pay the costs of cremation here and repatriation for a funeral in Latvia.

Judy Flynn, from PPM, said: “We managed to raise £150 in our office and a massive £2,229.15 after the crowdfunding page expenses.”

Ilze’s daughters, Ieva and Marta, came to Spalding after the tragedy and were overwhelmed by people’s support.

Judy said: “The lovely comments left on the page will stay with them and gave their spirits a much needed lift. They went home with their mother’s ashes and had a quiet family burial in Latvia.”

Ilze and partner Arturs Kotlers had little money, as they were often laid off as agency workers, and there wasn’t enough money in the family to meet the funeral expenses.

Judy has passed on the family’s heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped.

The crash happened on Puddock Road, Ramsey Forty Foot, and also claimed the life of Ingrida Dudeniene (47), of Spring Gardens, Spalding.