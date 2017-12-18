Traditional Christmas celebrated in Sutton St James

Have your say

The Wrens and Swallows classes flew in to perform two shows of their Christm as show, Noisy Nativity at Sutton St James Primary School.

The angels, kings, shepherds, innkeeper, plus Mary and Joseph wore spendid costumes and performed Noisy Nativity in the morning on Tuesday and on Thursday afternoon.

All pupils in both classes took part and the Nativity formed part of the literacy speaking and listening curriculum.

On Monday, pupils and parents attended the Christingle service at Sutton St James Parish Church.

The service was led by Sally Clifton with the help of some Year 5 and 6 pupils—George, Ruth, Gregory, Harry, Lucy, Riley and Daisy.

All of the children held a Christingle very carefully and sang Away in a Manger by candlelight, creating a magical atmosphere.

The Cristingles had been made by Year 6 pupils on the morning of the service.