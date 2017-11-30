Have your say

A delegation of South Kesteven District Councillors were given a tour of the Deepings by Coun Ashley Baxter, who

represents the Market and West Deeping ward. He was supported by Coun Phil Dilks and Coun Judy Stevens, who both represent the neighbouring ward of Deeping St James.

The tour was organised at the request of the district council chair Coun Bob Sampson.

While visiting diverse areas of the Deepings, the councillors gained an understanding of various issues across the area, including public open spaces, leisure facilities, traffic and

the local economy.

It is hoped that the visit, which is one of a number taking place across the district, will help inform decision-making about services the council provides.

Coun Baxter said: “There are many facilities in the Deepings which are a real practical benefit to residents. These include Deepings Lakes nature reserve, the exotic pet refuge, the library, Jubilee Park and the Mill Field open space, not to mention the many local employers thriving in diverse economic sectors.”

The councillors were transported by the Deepings Age Concern minibus and will make a small contribution towards the

ongoing campaign towards a more modern vehicle.

Pictured, from left, at Cherry Tree play park, are: Coun Phil Dilks, Coun CharmainMorgan, Coun Bob Sampson, Coun Andrea Webster and Coun Ashley Baxter.